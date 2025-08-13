Parliamentary panel flags slow rollout; 4,000 institutes missing out on One Nation One Subscription benefits

Nearly 4,000 of the 7,008 eligible institutions under the Ministry of Education’s One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) scheme have not yet received its benefits, according to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, chaired by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh.

Slow rollout of ONOS scheme

The ONOS, a Central Sector Scheme with a budget of Rs 6,000 crore for 2025, 2026 and 2027, aims to provide unified access to academic and research resources. While approved and implemented, the panel noted rollout delays.

“The Committee’s recommendation had called for the accelerated implementation of the ONOS scheme. However… about 4,000 of the 7,008 eligible institutions had still not received the benefits,” the report stated. A report by India Today noted that the Department of Higher Education has been asked for an update on steps taken to expand coverage.

Concerns over ANRF fund utilisation

The panel also flagged that the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), established under the ANRF Act, 2023, had not utilised any of its budgeted funds in the last financial year despite forming its Executive Council. It sought the current status of ANRF’s functioning and measures to ensure effective implementation.

Both ONOS and ANRF are considered vital for advancing research and education, with the panel stressing timely execution and efficient fund use.