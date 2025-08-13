Indian founder discovers how an employee’s work experience turned out to be fiction

Tint Cosmetics founder Arshia Kaur has gone viral after sharing a hiring cautionary tale on Instagram. In a two-part video, she detailed how her startup hired a Head of Marketing in November 2024 who “looked amazing” on paper but failed to deliver on even basic expectations.

Red flags after joining

Within the first month, Kaur had sensed “something was off.” Apparently, the new hire struggled to communicate with the team and often failed to complete assigned tasks. Work was either delegated to other employees or sent back to Kaur herself.

Despite repeated feedback and warnings, his performance did not improve, prompting his termination just two and a half months later, reported Hindustan Times.

Fake credentials exposed

After the dismissal, Kaur revisited his application documents and uncovered a web of deception. His CV contained fabricated experience and achievements. More shockingly, his salary slips, which were created using Microsoft Excel, lacked any official company stamp or signature. One slip even claimed he worked “31 out of 31 days,” including weekends.

Kaur took to Instagram to stress the importance of due diligence, particularly for bootstrapped startups where resources are limited.

“Every single penny matters… it’s your right to have the correct information about anyone you hire!” she said, urging other entrepreneurs to verify credentials thoroughly before making offers.