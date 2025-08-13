Heavy rain alert: Telangana announces school holidays, cancels officials’ leave

The Telangana government has declared holidays for schools as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of the state over the next few days.

As per a report by PTI, all government and private schools in Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts, will remain closed on August 13 and 14, according to an official order issued late Tuesday.

In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, schools will function only in the morning shift on these days.

Irrigation Minister, N Uttam Kumar Reddy directed all irrigation department officials to remain at their duty stations, and maintain round-the-clock vigilance over projects, reservoirs, canals, and tanks.

The leave of all irrigation officials has been cancelled for the next four days.

High alert issued