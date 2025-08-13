Grace marks for bookworms in Kerala!

Kerala’s state-run schools will soon reward students with grace marks for cultivating reading habits, starting from the next academic year, State General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

In a Facebook post, Sivankutty said a dedicated period will be introduced for reading books, newspapers, and related activities.

“Grace marks will be awarded from the next academic year to children who engage in activities that promote reading habits,” he stated.

The initiative will cover all school levels. Students in grades one to four will have weekly sessions with age-appropriate reading activities, while those in grades five to twelve will focus on newspaper reading and follow-up exercises.

Teachers will be trained, and a handbook will guide the activities. The Education Department is also considering adding a reading-focused segment in Kalolsavam, the state’s annual school arts festival.

Minister denies centre’s claim on school closures

According to a report by News 18, on Tuesday, August 12, Sivankutty dismissed the Centre’s claim that over 200 government schools in Kerala had been shut down, calling it “baseless”.

He clarified that the figure refers to Multi Grade Learning Centres (MGLCs), launched in 1992 under the District Primary Education Programme (DPEP), which were phased out after the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

Students from these centres were shifted to nearby schools with free transportation and other facilities to ensure uninterrupted education.