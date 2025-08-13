CGBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary exam results 2025 to be out soon

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 and 12 supplementary exam results 2025 soon. Once released, students can check their scorecards at cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in by entering their roll number and captcha code, reported News 18.

The Class 10 supplementary exams were held from July 9 to July 21, 2025, while the Class 12 exams took place between July 8 and July 22, 2025. As per media reports, the results could be declared within this week.

Passing criteria

To qualify in the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams 2025, students must score at least 33 per cent in each subject and maintain the same as an overall average. Those who fail to meet this requirement will have to repeat the academic year and reappear for the board exams in 2026.

How to download CGBSE supply results 2025

Visit results.cg.nic.in or cgbse.nic.in . Click on “Exam Results” under the Students Corner tab. Select the Class 10 or Class 12 supply result link. Enter roll number and captcha code. View and download the scorecard, then print it for records.

The scorecard will display details such as student name, roll number, school code, marks in theory and practical, total marks, percentage, and result status. Any discrepancies must be reported to the board immediately.