CAT 2025 roadmap: Stuck in prep? Here’s how to ace it

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is one of India’s most competitive entrance exams, offering admission to top management institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

In 2024, 3.29 lakh candidates registered for CAT, with 2.93 lakh appearing for the test held on November 24, 2024. Over 10 candidates secured a perfect 100 percentile, while more than 25 achieved 99.9 percentile.

As noted by The Indian Express, the CAT 2025 will be held on November 30, 2025. For first-time aspirants, starting early with a structured plan is key.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university with at least 50% marks for general category or 45% for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates.

Final-year students are also eligible, provided they complete their degree before the admission process. There is no upper age limit, and while work experience is not mandatory, it may be considered during selection. Candidates with disabilities must submit a valid certificate to claim reservation benefits.

Syllabus and exam pattern

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 will comprise three sections: Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC); Logical Reasoning & Data Interpretation (LRDI); and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). Each section will be 40 minutes long, with around 22 questions.

In QA, topics include Time and Speed; Time and Distance; Ratio and Proportion; Algebra; Geometry; Profit and Loss; and Percentages. Difficulty levels may vary depending on the IIM conducting the exam.

The LRDI section will feature areas such as Premises; Assumptions; Conclusions; Linear Arrangements; Matrix Arrangements; Data Tables; Graphs; and Bar Charts.

For VARC, strong grammar, vocabulary, and reading comprehension skills are essential. Experts suggest that reading newspapers daily helps not only in improving vocabulary but also in enhancing comprehension speed.

Time management in preparation

Effective preparation for CAT 2025 hinges on realistic time allocation. Aspirants should plan a timetable based on subject difficulty, ensuring it is achievable to avoid discouragement. A balanced approach, dedicating proportionate hours to QA, VARC, and LRDI, can help maximise efficiency.

CAT 2025 is expected to follow its established pattern, with no major structural changes anticipated. Candidates are advised to begin preparation early to strengthen conceptual clarity and problem-solving speed.