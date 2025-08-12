Young innovators to pitch to policymakers at Delhi’s first Industrial Ideathon

On August 13, the Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) will become an “innovation war room” as 124 shortlisted teams tackle an eight-hour challenge. Problem statements will include streamlining supply chains, easing business processes, integrating advanced technology into small-scale units, and improving access to finance and markets for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

According to a report by India Today, the top 40 teams will advance to the grand finale on August 22, where they will present their final ideas to a panel of decision-makers. Winners will be felicitated by senior dignitaries.

Linking classrooms and industry

Delhi’s Industries Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, called the event a bridge between classrooms, factory floors, and government offices. “This overwhelming participation is proof that Delhi’s youth want to be part of shaping our industrial future,” he said.

He noted that students will work on problems with measurable impact, while policymakers will receive actionable ideas from young innovators.

Growing reach