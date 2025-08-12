Skywatchers, mark your calendars! Catch the Perseids before dawn

The Perseid meteor shower, often hailed as the best of the year, is peaking this week, and you won’t want to miss it. According to a report by The Guardian, the spectacle will be at its most dazzling on the night of 12-13 August, when up to 100 meteors an hour could streak dramatically across the sky from its radiant point in the constellation Perseus.

While the shower is active from mid-July to late August, the peak for India falls in the early hours of 13 August 2025, around 2.30 am IST, when the radiant rises higher in the north-northeastern sky. In darker rural skies, you might spot a meteor every minute; in city locations, expect fewer but still memorable streaks.

This year, a waning gibbous moon, with over 80% illumination, will unfortunately wash out some of the fainter meteors. But patience pays off: the longer you spend outside, the better your eyes will adapt to the darkness, giving you a greater chance of catching not just regular meteors but spectacular fireballs — large, bright meteors that explode with a flash.

For the best view in India, head to the darkest spot you can find, well away from city lights. Face the north-northeast for the radiant point, but keep scanning the entire sky since meteors can appear from any direction.

Though the Perseids are more dramatic in the northern hemisphere’s higher latitudes, Indian stargazers can still enjoy a decent show if the skies are clear.