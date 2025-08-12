Parliamentary Committee flags scholarship delays impacting poor minority students

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment has criticised the Ministry of Minority Affairs for delays in approving key scholarship schemes for minority students.

In its 11th Report on the Ministry of Minority Affairs’s 2024-25 grant demands, presented in Parliament on Monday, the committee noted that the Pre-Matric, Post-Matric, and Merit-cum-Means scholarships have been on hold since 2022-23 due to efforts to align these schemes with similar programs in other ministries, reported India Today.

The panel expressed concern that economically disadvantaged students relying on this aid are being adversely affected. It stressed that “students should not bear the brunt of administrative delays” and called for urgent action to complete approvals. The committee also urged the ministry to ensure benefits for minority students are on par with those for other marginalised groups.

Implementation issues and livelihood schemes

The report highlighted that other departments, such as the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment and Ministry of Tribal Affairs, have continued scholarships and coaching programs without interruption. In contrast, the Ministry of Minority Affairs has discontinued these, depriving minority students of educational support.

On livelihood programs, the committee criticised the unclear status of the Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS) scheme and noted no expenditure in 2023-24. It urged full utilisation of the 2024-25 budget before the current Finance Commission cycle ends in 2025-26.

Delays in project approvals under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram were also flagged as ongoing administrative bottlenecks.