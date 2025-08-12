Lower fees, better visas: Why Kerala students are ditching US/Canada universities for Europe

Rising tuition fees, visa hurdles, and limited career opportunities in the United States and Canada are prompting a growing number of students from Kerala to look to Europe for higher education, as reported by The Hindu.

A combination of flexible visa policies, lower tuition fees, affordable living costs, and a streamlined admissions process is making European universities increasingly attractive. Generous post-study work permits and the chance to experience multiple cultures are further tipping the scales.

Visa hurdles and job struggles

“It has become increasingly difficult for Indians to secure jobs or permanent residency in the US. Thousands are still waiting for over 20 years. Even after studies, you can stay for three years, but extending the visa is a lottery,” Dion Saji from Manasseri, Kozhikode, who is preparing to leave for the Netherlands, told The Hindu.

Akshay Menon from Ernakulam cited limited job prospects as another deterrent.

“I have friends in the US who were rejected in job interviews just because of their nationality. Despite claims of inclusiveness, it’s tricky for us to get jobs,” said Menon, who has chosen Germany for his post-graduation.

Germany’s tuition-free public universities are a major draw, along with post-study visas of up to 18–24 months offered by several European countries.

“Unlike the US, where earning opportunities are limited and time-bound, Europe offers better work-life balance,” Saji added.

Canada loses its shine

Canada, once a top choice for Keralites, has also lost some appeal despite recent improvements in diplomatic ties with India.

Parents are also taking note. Remya MG, a high school teacher and mother of a UK-bound student, said, “I know students in Canada who have been struggling to get jobs for years.”

Germany and the UK remain the most popular destinations, but interest in countries like Latvia, Malta, Lithuania, and Poland is rising. According to a consultant at a leading nationalised bank, at least 200 education loan applications per district in Kerala are currently for UK universities alone.

Language remains a challenge for many, but institutions in Kerala now offer training in foreign languages to prepare students for European careers.