International Youth Day 2025: Why it matters to India now more than ever

Every year, on August 12, the world observes International Youth Day (IYD) to spotlight the challenges, and opportunities facing young people.

India, home to the largest youth population in the world, with about 65 per cent under the age of 35, stands at a crucial crossroads: its young citizens are brimming with potential, yet many still lack the skills needed for a modern economy.

Theme

The theme for IYD 2025, “Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond”, emphasises the role of young people in translating global commitments into tangible results within their communities.

It underlines how grassroots initiatives, whether in environmental conservation, education, healthcare, or technology, can contribute meaningfully to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This year’s observance also gains significance as it precedes the 30th anniversary of the World Programme of Action for Youth, a framework that continues to guide efforts to recognise and strengthen the role of youth in sustainable development and participatory governance.

About International Youth Day

The idea for International Youth Day was first proposed in 1991 at the inaugural World Youth Forum in Vienna, Austria.

In 1999, the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth adopted a resolution recommending August 12, as International Youth Day, which was subsequently endorsed by the United Nations General Assembly. The first official observance took place in 2000.

Since then, International Youth Day has served as a platform for exchanging ideas, sharing best practices, and showcasing the transformative power of youth leadership.

In 2025, the message remains clear: local actions led by young people are essential to building a more sustainable and equitable global future.