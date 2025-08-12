IIT Kharagpur offers free NPTEL Architecture courses; 2025 enrolment open

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) is offering 10 free online courses in architecture through the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), with enrolment for 2025 open until August 18. As reported by India Today, two of these courses are currently accepting applications.

Courses open for 2025 enrolment

Inclusive Planning and Universal Design, taught by Prof Haimanti Banerji, focuses on creating public spaces accessible to all, especially people with disabilities. It covers universal design principles and barrier-free environments through case studies and guidelines. The course runs from August to September 2025, with the exam on November 2, 2025.

Here is the link to enrol.

Architectural Acoustics, led by Prof Sumana Gupta and Prof Shankha Pratim Bhattacharya, explores sound physics, room acoustics, reverberation and noise control. This course runs from August to October 2025, with the exam on November 2, 2025.

Here is the link to enrol.

Other available courses

The remaining eight courses include Architectural Conservation and Historic Preservation; Environmental Soil Chemistry; Landscape Architecture and Site Planning – Basic Fundamentals; Building Materials and Composites; Structural System in Architecture; Urban Land Use and Transportation Planning; Urban Services Planning; Urban Utilities Planning: Water Supply, Sanitation and Drainage.

All NPTEL courses are free to enrol in and include access to lectures, assignments and reference material. Certificates are optional and available after an exam for Rs 1,000.