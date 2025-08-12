Gautam Adani’s wealth jumps $5.74 Bln, re-enters top 20 richest in the world

Billionaire Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, has regained a spot in the world’s top 20 richest people following a $5.74 billion (Rs 5.03 lakh crore) surge in his net worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His wealth now stands at $79.7 billion, marking a strong recovery after recent market volatility.

Market rally boost

On Monday, Mr Adani was among the biggest gainers globally, second only to Tesla and SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk, whose fortune grew by $6.69 billion to $378 billion. While Mr Musk’s net worth has fallen by $54.5 billion in 2025, Mr Adani has added $1.01 billion this year, driven by rising share prices across his group’s companies.

The index lists Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison in second place with $305 billion, followed by Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg with $269 billion and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at $243 billion. India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, is ranked 18th with $99.5 billion, reported NDTV.

Adani’s message to students

In a recent keynote address at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, Mr Adani said, “The future belongs to those who maximise possibility, and maximising possibility means stepping into an unknown territory.”

He urged students to trust their instincts when “data runs dry,” calling courage the driver of lasting leadership.