CBSE to launch community radio station for students and teachers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to set up its own community radio station, aimed at catering to students, teachers, and other stakeholders.

According to a report by The Hindu, the proposal was cleared during the board’s recent governing body meeting, where it was decided to initiate the process of applying for a community radio licence.

“The proposal to set up a community radio station was approved by the board's Governing Body. It was decided that consultative meetings will be held in the next six months with stakeholders and experts for preparing and processing the application for a community radio licence,” a senior CBSE official said.

The official further added that the board will also assess the financial requirements for the project.

Expanding beyond podcasts

CBSE already operates Shiksha Vani, a podcast platform available on the Play Store for Android users, which shares curriculum-based audio content for Classes 9 to 12 in a simple and accessible manner. So far, around 400 episodes have been published in line with NCERT guidelines.

“The modalities of the content which will be broadcast on the community radio station will be worked out once the licence is procured,” the official said.

The role of community radio

Community radio represents the third tier of broadcasting in India, distinct from public service and commercial radio, operating as low-power stations run by local communities. These stations often focus on hyperlocal issues such as health, education, agriculture, and nutrition, with broadcasts typically in regional languages and dialects to build stronger connections with listeners.

Currently, India has 540 commissioned community radio stations, largely run by educational institutions, NGOs, and non-profit societies. The government has been encouraging the expansion of this medium, especially in rural and remote regions, through targeted schemes and initiatives.

With this upcoming venture, CBSE aims to build a dedicated platform for educational dialogue, timely updates, and community engagement.