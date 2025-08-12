Bengaluru techie quotes 1 crore job to support pregnant wife, but Internet is divided. Why?

The man, who has worked in startups for seven years and built and led go-to-market (GTM) teams, said he went “from 0 to 7Cr+ in 7 years” despite having no college degree. His last role came with a salary package of Rs 1.2 crore and work-from-home flexibility.

Two months ago, his wife became pregnant. While he encouraged her to take a year off, she chose to keep working with reduced hours.

“That’s when I decided to quit mine and be there for her. Handle all of the house stuff (I was already doing my share of work before), do gardening, take her for walks, and get our parents to come stay with us for a while. Just wanted to enjoy this whole phase,” he wrote in his post.

“Really blessed…”

He added that he feels “really blessed” to be in a position to take such a step.

“I can actually afford to leave a 1Cr+ job and know I can get back into the market anytime with my connections and experience,” he said.

He concluded his post by asking others if they had made similar decisions in their lives.

The post quickly went viral, with many praising him for putting family ahead of career. Others, however, pointed out that such a choice was possible largely because of the financial security he had built.

One user commented, “Not everyone has the same story...many people can't afford to lose their jobs ..you were lucky..your wife was lucky.... happy for you though.”

Another wrote, “How's that husband goals? Not everyone has crores in the bank. Anyone would do it if they could afford to.”