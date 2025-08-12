Bengaluru: Teachers cleaning toilets in govt schools? No money for cleanliness?

Should teachers clean toilets in government schools? Council members Ramoji Gowda, Madhu G Made Gowda, and Vivekananda raised this critical issue, highlighting teachers’ concerns about inadequate maintenance grants in government schools in Bengaluru.

Ramoji Gowda criticised the insufficient grant for toilet cleanliness, stating it’s ineffective even if increased. “Children cannot wash toilets. Teachers have other jobs. So if someone wants to take action against a teacher, it is enough to put a broom in the hands of the children, and if the photos go viral on social media, the teacher will be suspended. Teachers should be free from such harassment,” he said.

Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa responded that no cleaner posts are sanctioned for government primary and high schools. “Provision has been made to appoint a local school supervisory committee for the maintenance of toilet cleanliness, and 10 per cent of the school grant is given. He said the money earmarked for management is less, and 20-30 per cent of the money will be provided after discussions at the department level,” he added.