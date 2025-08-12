'Arbitrary, unjustified, exclusionary': Students protest steep AMU fee hike

The All India Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (AIJKSA) has written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, seeking an immediate rollback of the fee hike at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). The Association warned that the increase would bar thousands of underprivileged students from higher education.

National Convenor Nasir Khehami termed the hike of up to 36-42 per cent “arbitrary, unjustified and exclusionary.” He cited examples such as the Bachelor of Library Science (B.Lib) course, whose fee rose from Rs 16,000 last year to over Rs 22,000, reported Hindustan Times.

University’s stance

AMU Proctor Wasim Ali confirmed increases of Rs 500 to Rs 1,500 across various courses, stating they were aimed at improving infrastructure and were decided collectively by university committees. AMU spokesman Omar Peerzada said steps were being taken to address continuing students’ concerns, with a proforma circulated for suggestions.

Protests and other demands

Protests entered their fifth day on Tuesday, with students boycotting classes. On August 8, police allegedly removed protestors from the Bab-e-Syed Gate during a peaceful dharna. The Association has demanded a probe into the incident, the conduct of long-pending students’ union elections, and improvement in hostel conditions, which they described as overcrowded with poor sanitation.

Several Opposition MPs have written to AMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Naima Khatoon expressing concern over the crackdown.