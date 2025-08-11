US set to impose fixed-term student visas. How does this affect over 4 lakh Indian students?

The United States is preparing to overhaul how long international students can stay, moving away from the current “duration of status” model, where students can remain as long as they’re enrolled, to fixed-term student visas with strict end dates.

Under this proposal from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), students could be required to renew their visas even mid-programme. The plan has already cleared White House review and is expected to be published soon in the Federal Register for public comment, as per a report by India Today.

Why it matters

Indian nationals form the largest group in US universities, over 4.2 lakh as of 2024, with many pursuing multi-year master’s, PhD, or research programmes.

A fixed-term visa could mean:

Mid-course renewals leading to extra paperwork, fees, and stress.

Risk of losing legal status due to delays or administrative backlogs.

Potential disruption of academic progress if a course runs longer than expected.

Where the policy stands

On June 27, 2025, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) submitted a draft rule, which has now received White House approval for public release. Once published, it will be open for a 30–60 day public comment period.

The proposal mirrors a 2020 Trump-era plan that sought to limit visas to two or four years based on programme or nationality, which was met with strong backlash and later withdrawn by the Biden administration.

What’s next for students?

Key steps for Indian students and others potentially affected: