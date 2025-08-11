TNPSC Group 2 Prelims 2025 on September 28. Key dates, exam pattern, and admit card details

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced that the Group 2 Preliminary Examination 2025 will be held on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

The offline OMR-based test will be conducted at various centres across Tamil Nadu as part of the Combined Civil Services Examination – II.

The selection process consists of Prelims, Mains, and an Interview (for Group II posts only).

Important dates