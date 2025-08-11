TNPSC Group 2 Prelims 2025 on September 28. Key dates, exam pattern, and admit card details

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced that the Group 2 Preliminary Examination 2025 will be held on Sunday, September 28, 2025.
The offline OMR-based test will be conducted at various centres across Tamil Nadu as part of the Combined Civil Services Examination – II.
The selection process consists of Prelims, Mains, and an Interview (for Group II posts only).
Important dates
Notification release: July 15, 2025
Online application start date: July 15, 2025
Last date to apply: August 13, 2025 (till 11.59 pm)
Hall ticket release: 3rd week of September 2025
Prelims exam date: September 28, 2025 (Sunday)
Exam pattern
Mode: Offline (OMR)
Type: Objective-type questions
Total questions: 200
Total marks: 300
Duration: 3 hours
Subjects:
General Tamil / General English
General Studies
Aptitude and Mental Ability Test
Exam day guidelines
Exam shift timing will be mentioned on the hall ticket.
Report at least one hour before the exam starts.
Carry hall ticket, valid ID proof, and a passport-size photograph.
Only blue or black ballpoint pens are allowed.
Electronic devices are strictly prohibited.
Admit card download
Candidates can download their hall ticket from the third week of September via the official TNPSC website: tnpsc.gov.in.
Follow these steps:
Visit the TNPSC website.
Click on “Hall Ticket Download”.
Enter Application ID and Date of Birth.
Download and print the hall ticket.