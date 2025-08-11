News

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims 2025 on September 28. Key dates, exam pattern, and admit card details

TNPSC selection process consists of Prelims, Mains, and an Interview (for Group II posts only)
TNPSC Group 2 Prelims exam on September 28
TNPSC Group 2 Prelims exam on September 28(Image: PTI)
Published on

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced that the Group 2 Preliminary Examination 2025 will be held on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

The offline OMR-based test will be conducted at various centres across Tamil Nadu as part of the Combined Civil Services Examination – II.

The selection process consists of Prelims, Mains, and an Interview (for Group II posts only).

Important dates

  • Notification release: July 15, 2025

  • Online application start date: July 15, 2025

  • Last date to apply: August 13, 2025 (till 11.59 pm)

  • Hall ticket release: 3rd week of September 2025

  • Prelims exam date: September 28, 2025 (Sunday)

Exam pattern

  • Mode: Offline (OMR)

  • Type: Objective-type questions

  • Total questions: 200

  • Total marks: 300

  • Duration: 3 hours

  • Subjects:

  • General Tamil / General English

    1. General Studies

    2. Aptitude and Mental Ability Test

Exam day guidelines

  • Exam shift timing will be mentioned on the hall ticket.

  • Report at least one hour before the exam starts.

  • Carry hall ticket, valid ID proof, and a passport-size photograph.

  • Only blue or black ballpoint pens are allowed.

  • Electronic devices are strictly prohibited.

Admit card download

Candidates can download their hall ticket from the third week of September via the official TNPSC website: tnpsc.gov.in.

Follow these steps:

  1. Visit the TNPSC website.

  2. Click on “Hall Ticket Download”.

  3. Enter Application ID and Date of Birth.

  4. Download and print the hall ticket.

TNPSC
Prelims exam
TNPSC Group 2

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com