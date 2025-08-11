NEET-UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 choice filling ends TONIGHT!

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the Round 1 choice filling window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) Counselling 2025 tonight, August 11, at 11.59 pm.

Eligible candidates can submit and lock their preferred colleges and courses through the official website: mcc.nic.in.

How to lock your choices?

Here is a step-by-step guide to fill and lock your choices:

Visit the official MCC website: mcc.nic.in. On the homepage, click "UG Medical Counselling". Log in with your NEET UG 2025 roll number, password, and security pin. Select the "Choice Filling & Locking" tab. Choose your preferred colleges and courses in order of priority. Review your selections carefully. Click "Lock Choices" and confirm by entering the OTP sent to your registered mobile number. Download and save a copy of your locked choices for future reference.

What happens after Round 1 results?

After Round 1 counselling results, if you are allotted a seat, report to the assigned medical college within the stipulated time, carrying your original documents, photocopies, and the required fees for verification.

However, if you are not allotted a seat or are dissatisfied with the allotment, you can wait for Round 2 counselling and submit your updated preferences.

Keep checking the official MCC website for any last-minute updates or schedule changes.