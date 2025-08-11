Kerala schools to reinstate ‘Help Boxes,’ but are they really effective?

The Kerala government has launched ‘Suraksha Mitram,’ a comprehensive student safety scheme aimed at enhancing the well-being of students across schools.

The initiative includes measures such as deploying help boxes, providing counselling for parents, and training teachers to create a safer school environment.

The rollout has sparked widespread discussions among educators, parents, and child welfare experts, according to The New Indian Express.

Mixed views on 'Help Boxes'

Help boxes, a key component of the scheme, are not a new concept in Kerala schools, but their effectiveness remains under scrutiny.

Greeshma V, principal of Thiruvananthapuram Cotton Hill Girls HSS, noted that “students have been using the complaint boxes.” However, Ajayakumar V, principal of Elipode Vidyadhiraja School, countered that “the boxes have for long been in disuse in many institutions.”

Fr Xavier Ampatt, principal of Christ Nagar Central School, added, “Students tend to open up to teachers rather than submit their concerns in help boxes.”

Calls for structured implementation

Experts emphasize the need for careful planning to ensure the success of help boxes. G L Arun Gopi, general secretary of the Child Welfare Council, described the initiative as “a model for other states” but stressed that “the concerns should be addressed by a panel consisting of student representatives, teachers and PTA officials, so that we have a comprehensive picture.”

The reintroduction of help boxes has raised concerns due to past failures. District education officer Shibu Premlal acknowledged that “though complaint boxes are present in many schools, there are differences of opinion about their efficacy.”

Need for awareness and training

Child psychologist Beena V S emphasized the importance of raising awareness, stating that “both students and teachers should be made more aware of help boxes.”

This call for education and training underscores the need for robust mechanisms to ensure the initiative’s success, addressing concerns about confidentiality and proper handling of student complaints.