Inside “The List”: How Mark Zuckerberg is recruiting the world’s top AI minds

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, is going all-in on his mission to build a superintelligence lab, and he’s doing it by personally targeting the industry’s top talent.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta is using a closely guarded document, known as “The List”, to identify potential recruits.

As per the report, recruits on ‘The List’, usually between the ages of 20 and 30, typically have PhDs from elite schools like Berkeley and Carnegie Mellon. They have experience at places like OpenAI in San Francisco, and Google DeepMind in London. Zuckerberg’s personal involvementFar from delegating the process, Zuckerberg has been directly involved, from reading technical papers, reviewing hundreds of candidates, to brainstorming strategies in a private group chat with two Meta executives called “Recruiting Party.” The outreach is done through email, text, or even WhatsApp.