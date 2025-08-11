India tops global GenAI enrolments, but skill gaps persist: Coursera report

India has emerged as the global leader in generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) enrolments, with a 107% year-on-year increase and over 2.6 million enrolments, according to Coursera’s Global Skills Report 2025.

The platform now hosts more than 31 million Indian learners, surpassing Europe in total numbers, underscoring the country’s push for digital transformation and job-relevant education, reported Business Today.

Skill rankings and gaps

Based on data from over 170 million learners across 100+ countries, India ranks 89th globally and 19th in the Asia Pacific for overall skills proficiency, with just 18% proficiency in business, 22% in technology, and 20% in data science. The newly launched AI Maturity Index places India in the mid-tier at 46th, signalling uneven progress in AI readiness.

Growth in professional certificates

Professional Certificate enrolments in India grew 23% annually to 3.3 million, driven by demand for AI and machine learning (up 84%), customer service (up 41%) and curiosity (up 32%). However, women form only 30% of GenAI learners and 26% of Professional Certificate enrolments.

“India’s ambitions in AI and digital skills are visible in both policy initiatives and learner behaviour,” said Prashasti Rastogi, Director for Coursera for Campus and Coursera for Government in India.

The report highlights the need for inclusive skilling, with projections that India will require one million AI-skilled professionals by 2026.