IIT Madras to offer free residential STEM training for college faculty

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) Teaching Learning Centre (TLC) will conduct a free, nine-day residential training programme for college faculty in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biotechnology under the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme (MMTTP). The initiative aims to enhance student performance, boost enrolment in STEM fields, and promote diversity and inclusion in science education, reported The Indian Express.
Programme details
Each subject batch will accommodate 50 participants, with sessions covering fundamental and advanced concepts, practical laboratory work, and exposure to current research. Modules will also include interdisciplinary approaches, skill development, research and innovation, global competitiveness, and experiential learning. The programme is open to faculty teaching undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses in the relevant disciplines. Shortlisted candidates will be informed via email.
Schedule and application
Biotechnology: August 22–30, 2025
Chemistry: October 7–17, 2025
Physics (Batch 1): November 11–19, 2025
Physics (Batch 2): November 20–28, 2025
Mathematics: December 15–24, 2025
Applications can be submitted online at . Training will be held in-person at the TLC Hall and Central Library, IIT Madras, in partnership with BodhBridge Education, and will follow the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.