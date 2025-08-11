IIT Madras to offer free residential STEM training for college faculty

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) Teaching Learning Centre (TLC) will conduct a free, nine-day residential training programme for college faculty in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biotechnology under the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme (MMTTP). The initiative aims to enhance student performance, boost enrolment in STEM fields, and promote diversity and inclusion in science education, reported The Indian Express.

Programme details

Each subject batch will accommodate 50 participants, with sessions covering fundamental and advanced concepts, practical laboratory work, and exposure to current research. Modules will also include interdisciplinary approaches, skill development, research and innovation, global competitiveness, and experiential learning. The programme is open to faculty teaching undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses in the relevant disciplines. Shortlisted candidates will be informed via email.

Schedule and application

Biotechnology: August 22–30, 2025

Chemistry: October 7–17, 2025

Physics (Batch 1): November 11–19, 2025

Physics (Batch 2): November 20–28, 2025

Mathematics: December 15–24, 2025