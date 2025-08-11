Here’s how student-led startups are tackling India’s social challenges

Nasscom Foundation, the social arm of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) has partnered with Ciena, a US based networking systems, services, and software company. Their goal is to equip college students to lead social innovation through TechForChange, an 18-month program combining technology, mentorship, and early-stage funding, reported Hindustan Times.

Building student-led innovation

“Social innovation needs to be more than an afterthought, it must be the lens through which our youth approach technology,” says Jyoti Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Nasscom Foundation. The program follows a four-stage model, involving: Ideation, Product Development, Business Model Development, and Startup Incubation.

It also offers training in artificial intelligence, machine learning, design thinking, and business modeling. Students from institutions like IIT Delhi and Jamia Millia Islamia receive seed funding of Rs 5-6 lakh for top ideas.

From ideas to impact

TechForChange focuses on rural challenges, education, agriculture, and health, with 30% women participants in its latest cohort. Alumni ventures include AI tools for visually impaired students, low-cost sanitation robotics, and mobile-first healthcare platforms. Shivam Gupta, founder of House Technologies, credits the program for turning his drone-based idea into a registered company.

Filling critical gaps

With only 35% rural internet penetration (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, 2025) and limited commercial capital for early-stage social enterprises, corporate-backed incubation plays a crucial role. Since inception, TechForChange has launched 16 startups, trained hundreds of students, and aligned with national priorities like Digital India and the Sustainable Development Goals.