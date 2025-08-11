CBSE to roll out open-book assessments for Class 9 from 2026-27 | This is HOW

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will introduce open-book assessments (OBAs) for Class 9 students beginning with the 2026–27 academic session, as per a report by The Telegraph.

The reform, approved by the board’s governing body in June 2025, is intended to move beyond rote learning and encourage students to apply concepts in practical contexts.

It aligns with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023 and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

How will it work?

Under the plan, the open-book format will be available for core subjects including languages, mathematics, science, and social science.

Students will be permitted to consult textbooks, class notes, and other authorised resources during the exams.

While CBSE will provide clear guidelines, the adoption of OBAs will remain optional for schools. These tests will be part of the three pen-and-paper examinations held each academic term.

Past attempts

The decision follows a pilot project launched in December 2023 that trialled the system for Classes 9 to 12. The study found performance scores ranging from 12 percent to 47 percent, pointing to challenges such as managing time and applying interdisciplinary knowledge.

Even so, teachers involved in the pilot expressed confidence that OBAs could strengthen students’ critical thinking skills.

This is not CBSE’s first foray into open-book evaluation. In 2014, it introduced the Open Text-Based Assessment (OTBA) for Classes 9 and 11, which was phased out in 2017–18 after it failed to meet its objectives.

To avoid repeating past setbacks, the board will offer standardised sample papers, detailed guidelines, and structured training for schools.

CBSE officials say the move reflects the NEP 2020’s push for assessment methods that nurture analytical and problem-solving abilities.