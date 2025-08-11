BR Ambedkar Open University launches free education scheme for tribal, transgender and specially-abled students

The Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU), also known as Telangana Open University, has announced the Samatha Support Scheme to provide free undergraduate education for tribal communities, transgender individuals, and persons with disabilities, reported Times Now.

Focus on underserved groups

BRAOU said it already charges one of the lowest degree fees in the country at Rs 3,200 per year. However, for forest-dwelling tribal children, “even this amount was a burden,” the varsity noted. The new scheme, also referred to as the “Tribal Free Education Scheme”, will waive tuition fees entirely for eligible students, who will only pay a nominal admission fee of Rs 500.

The initiative will cover children from Gond, Koya, Chenchu and other forest communities in Telangana, offering free textbooks and audiovisual resources. The university aims to graduate at least 1,000 tribal students in the next five years.

Eligibility and application

Adivasi youth: Rs 500 registration fee, separate exam fee; valid community certificate; Telangana domicile; annual parental income limit Rs 2,00,000; latest income certificate required.



Transgender individuals: Rs 500 registration fee; separate exam fee; annual parental income limit Rs 2,00,000 (urban) and Rs 1,50,000 (rural); white ration card required.



Persons with disabilities: Rs 500 registration fee; separate exam fee; disability certificate (40% or above) from competent medical board; annual parental income up to Rs 6,00,000.