Asiatic lion population soars, but human proximity raises concerns

The Asiatic lion population in India has surged by 32.2%, rising from 674 in 2020 to 891 in 2025, according to the 16th Lion Population Estimation report released on Sunday, August 10.

This significant increase highlights the success of conservation efforts centered in Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary, Gujarat, the only habitat for these lions.

Habitat and distribution challenges

Despite the population boom, concerns are mounting as only 20% of the lions reside in the 258 sq km core area of Gir National Park (GNP), where they can hunt wild prey.

The park and its buffer zone cover over 1,400 sq km, but most lions now live outside this core, near human settlements.

Rising human-wildlife conflict

The increasing proximity of lions to human settlements has led to growing conflicts.

A June 2025 study by the Wildlife Institute of India, Gujarat Forest Department, Macalester College (USA), and NCBS (Bangalore) reported a 10% annual rise in lion attacks on livestock, with per-village livestock losses increasing by 15% each year.

Human attacks, however, remain steady at an average of 21 per year, suggesting a complex coexistence.

Habitat expansion efforts

To support the growing lion population, the government has expanded their habitat to 30,000 sq km, designating Barda in Porbandar as a secondary sanctuary.

However, lion density varies significantly: GNP hosts 15 lions per 100 sq km, while outside the forest, the density drops to three per 100 sq km.

Officials warn that sparse populations outside protected areas may further habituate lions to human environments, potentially altering their natural behaviors.

Calls for enhanced protection

Questions have been raised about why Asiatic lions, like tigers, are not provided with 700-1,000 sq km of human-free habitat as mandated under the Wildlife Protection Act. Authorities are urged to address these concerns to ensure the long-term survival of the species while preserving their instincts.