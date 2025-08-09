SSC CGL 2025 postponed to September following platform review. New dates RELEASED

On Friday, August 8, 2025, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) postponed the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2025, originally set to begin on August 13, 2025.

The exam will now be held in the first week of September, following a planned, detailed review of the examination platform, and operational readiness.

The revised schedule for CGL and other affected examinations will be announced soon on the SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Retest for affected candidates

The decision follows disruptions during the Selection Posts and Phase XIII Computer-Based Examinations (CBE), conducted between July 24, 2025, and August 1, 2025, where around 55,000 candidates faced technical issues, and data discrepancies.

These candidates will get another chance to appear for their test on August 29, 2025, reported The Indian Express.

They will be allotted examination centres from among their three originally preferred cities, on a best-effort basis. Communication will be sent to registered email IDs, and mobile numbers.

Admit cards will be available for download from August 26, 2025.

The SSC clarified that earlier attempts between July 24, 2025, and August 1, 2025, will not be considered.

OTR editing window

Candidates can edit their One Time Registration (OTR) details from August 14, 2025, to August 31, 2025, for future applications. No changes will be allowed after August 31, 2025.