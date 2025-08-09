SSC CGL 2025 postponed; new date yet to be announced

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday postponed the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2025, which was scheduled to take place between August 13 and August 30. The test will now begin during the first week of September, 2025.

According to the official notification from the SSC, the commission made the decision to postpone the exam in accordance with Supreme Court orders.

The Court had urged the SSC to undertake significant changes in the manner Computer-Based Examinations (CBEs) are administered. As a result, the commission will re-administer the SSC Selection Post Exam, which was held in 194 exam centres from July 24 to August 1.

The Commission has yet to announce an amended schedule. Admit cards are often distributed 4 to 5 days before the test, as is standard practice among many government exam-conducting authorities. According to the same, SSC CGL students should anticipate receiving admit cards this week.

Here’s how candidates can download their admit SSC CGL admit cards:

Visit ssc.gov.in .

Click the Register or Login tab.

In the following box, enter the login or registration number and password (SSC registration password).

Click the login button, and from the next window, download the SSC CGL tier-1 hall ticket.

The SSC CGL exam is held annually to fill Group B and C positions in various government departments. These roles include Income Tax Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Assistant Audit Officer, and Accountant, among others. This year, there are 14,582 posts for groups B and C.