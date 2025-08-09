RRB begins paramedical recruitment for THESE vacant posts

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have sought applications for Paramedical category posts. Eligible applicants can apply online at the official website of their regional RRB. This recruiting campaign will fill 434 paramedical positions within the Indian Railways.

Interested candidates can apply at rrbapply.gov.in .

The registration procedure begins on August 9 and ends on September 8, 2025. The latest deadline to pay the application fee is September 10, 2025. The correction window will be opened on September 11 and end on September 20, 2025.

Here are all the posts, and the number of vacancies for which the RRB Paramedical Recruitment process is being conducted:

Nursing Superintendent: 272 posts

Dialysis Technician: 4 posts

Health & Malaria Inspector Grade II: 33 posts

Pharmacist (Entry Grade): 105 posts

Radiographer X-Ray Technician: 4 posts

ECG Technician: 4 posts

Laboratory Assistant Grade II: 12 posts

The RRB Paramedical Recruitment process will include document verification, a computer-based test, and a medical assessment. Negative marking will be used in CBT (Computer-Based Test/Examination), each incorrect answer costing one-third of the total marks granted for the question.

Candidates shall be shortlisted for Document Verification and Empanelment solely based on their performance in the CBT, subject to meeting the minimum qualifying marks provided for their categories.