PGIMER releases Nursing entrance exam results for 2025: Download here

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has announced the results of the four-year and post-basic BSc Nursing Admission Exams 2025. Candidates who took the test can check and get their official scorecards from the official website, pgimer.edu.in .

Candidates will need to enter their User ID and Password to view the PGIMER Nursing Entrance Exam 2025 results.

Those who passed the examination will now move to the first round of the counselling procedure.

They must also remember these important dates from the official schedule:

Document verification for BSc Nursing (Post Basic): August 11, 2025, at 9 am.

Counselling for BSc Nursing (Post Basic) begins on August 12, 2025, at 11 am.

Document verification for BSc Nursing (4 years) begins on August 13, 2025, at 9 am.

Counselling for BSc Nursing (4 years) begins on August 14, 2025, at 11 am.

The PGIMER Nursing Entrance Exam 2025 was conducted on July 27, 2025, and the admit cards were issued on July 19, 2025.

Candidates can follow the methods outlined below to check their PGIMER Nursing Entrance Exam 2025 results: