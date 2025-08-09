MCC extends NEET UG 2025 round 1 choice filling deadline to THIS date

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 Round 1 choice filling to today, Saturday, August 9, 2025, giving medical aspirants more time to finalise their preferred colleges and courses.

Candidates can submit their choices for Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), and other dental programmes at both government-aided and private institutions through the official portal at mcc.nic.in. The portal will remain open until 11.59 pm today, August 9, 2025, reported The Telegraph.

As per the revised schedule, the choice-locking facility will be available on August 9, from 6.00 pm to 11.59 pm.

The Round 1 seat allotment result, earlier scheduled for August 9, 2025, will now be declared on August 11, 2025.

The result will be prepared based on the preferences submitted by candidates during the extended choice-filling window.

Reporting and admission formalities

Following the release of the provisional allotment list, MCC will allow candidates to submit objections, via email within the given time frame. The final seat allotment list will be published after addressing any discrepancies.

Students allotted seats in this round must report to their respective colleges to complete admission formalities, including document verification and fee payment.

The extension offers aspirants an additional opportunity to carefully review, and lock in their choices before the final list is prepared.