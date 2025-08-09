‘Learning, not earning’: Delhi Assembly approves bill to keep a check on school fees

On Friday, August 8, the Delhi Assembly approved the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) 2025 Bill.

After the bill was approved, Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Rekha Gupta, and her cabinet colleagues spoke to the media. Households will no longer have to worry about school fees, thanks to this bill.

“This Bill will provide relief to households from the worries of school fees. Schools will now be temples of education and not commercial establishments," she added.

The "Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025" was introduced in the Delhi Assembly on Monday, August 4, by Education Minister Ashish Sood.

He stated that the purpose of the measure is to prevent education from becoming a commodity, and to take action against those who take advantage of it for financial benefit.

Millions of students, and their families will benefit from the new legislation, which aims to control arbitrary tuition rises by private schools in the capital, reported News 18.

Leaders highlight education as a ‘sacred duty’

“The 52-year-long ‘vanvas’ of the parents in Delhi has ended today. For the first time after 1973, there is a Government in Delhi which had the courage to do justice to all parents in Delhi in a transparent manner and provide them relief…The Bill has been passed today after a detailed discussion," CM Gupta added.

“This Bill makes it clear that education will now be based on children’s future, not on balance sheets," she said.

The Bill was tabled on the opening day of the Monsoon session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly, which began on Monday and is scheduled to run until August 8, with a possible extension depending on legislative requirements.