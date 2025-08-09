Karnataka to scrap NCERT, revamp education structure. DETAILS here

On Friday, August 8, 2025, the Karnataka State Education Policy Commission, chaired by economist and former University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof Sukhadeo Thorat, submitted its report to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, proposing reforms independent of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

School education changes

As noted by The Indian Express report, the commission recommended replacing National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks with a Comprehensive Curriculum for School Education, tailored to Karnataka’s socio-cultural needs.

It proposes a 2+8+4 structure (two years pre-primary, eight years primary, four years secondary) instead of NEP’s 5+3+3+4 model, and mandates Kannada or the mother tongue as the medium of instruction till Class 5 across all boards.

A two-language policy, Kannada/mother tongue plus English, will replace the NEP’s three-language formula.

It also calls for a dedicated regulator for private schools, a 30% education budget share, and compulsory Constitutional Values Education.

Higher education reforms

Citing Article 15(5) of the Constitution, the report urged extending Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservations to private unaided institutions, with regulated, merit-based admissions.

The report also proposes retaining a 3+2 model for general education, and 4+2 for professional courses, free higher education for girls, and a Rs 500 crore State Research Foundation.

Administrative reforms include merging parallel bodies under a unified commissionerate and ensuring teaching vacancies remain under 5%.

The three-volume, 2,197-page report will be placed before the state cabinet for approval before implementation.