From small-town dreams to scientific success: Read Monali's journey in STEM

Monali Balkrushna Yerne, a young scientist from Sadak Arjuni, Maharashtra, shares her inspiring journey from a small town with limited scientific resources to a flourishing career in pharmaceutical research, highlighting the transformative power of mentorship and opportunity.

I grew up in Sadak Arjuni, a small town in Maharashtra’s Gondia district, where scientific resources were scarce, but curiosity was always alive.

My father, a retired teacher, made learning a part of daily life. When I told him I wanted to be a scientist, he backed me fully. That support gave my dream a foundation, even though research opportunities felt far away.

I worked hard, earning my Bachelor of Pharmacy from Bajiraoji Karanjekar College of Pharmacy, Sakoli, and later an MPharm in Pharmaceutical Chemistry from Smt Kishoritai Bhoyar College of Pharmacy, Kamptee.

A zeal to develop safer medicines

My interest in green chemistry and drug design grew from seeing people in my community suffer, not just from illnesses but from the side effects of treatments meant to help them.

Some faced serious reactions; others faced worse. Those moments stuck with me. I wanted to create medicines that heal without causing harm, a goal that felt big but kept me pushing forward.

A door opens: The STEM program

Everything changed when I saw an ad for a STEM scholarship and mentorship program by Syngene International, and the Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) on my college notice board.

I applied right away, hoping for a chance. The selection process was tough, based on academics, research interest, and socio-economic background, but I made it into the first cohort. “The experience not only shaped my career but also holds deep emotional significance for me, as it marked the first time I truly felt seen, supported, and believed in as a future scientist,” I reflect. It was the break I needed.

Stepping into science at Syngene

Joining Syngene’s Analytical R&D department in Hyderabad as an intern was overwhelming in the best way. “I still remember the awe I felt walking into the lab on my first day,” I recall.

The lab buzzed with advanced tools like Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS), Ultra Performance Liquid Chromatography (UPLC), and Preparative Liquid Chromatography (Prep-LC). I learned to use software like MassLynx, LabSolutions, and SAP, things I’d only read about in books.

Seeing women scientists work with such confidence inspired me. Syngene’s focus on green chemistry and strict safety standards showed me that science could be both impactful and responsible.

Mentorship that made the difference

What meant the most was the mentorship. “The scientists at Syngene were incredibly supportive, always approachable, patient, and willing to explain the reasoning behind each step,” I share. They helped me connect my studies to real-world applications, encouraged my questions, and pushed me to think deeper. That support built my confidence and showed me what it means to be part of a scientific community.

Today, I work in Regulatory Affairs at a pharmaceutical regulatory solutions and quality consulting firm in Hyderabad.

I help ensure medicines are safe and compliant, and I’m proud to protect patient health. Looking back, I see how many students in small towns like mine miss out on the exposure they need.

“Degrees alone are not always enough. What is often missing are the experiences, mentors, and environments that spark confidence and broaden horizons,” I believe. Programs like the one I joined don’t just teach, they open doors and show young women like me that we belong in science.

(Monali Balkrushna Yerne is now employed at the Regulatory Affairs at a pharmaceutical regulatory solutions and quality consulting firm in Hyderabad. Views expressed are their own)