BHU releases Round 1 results of UG Admission 2025: Check your results here

Banaras Hindu University issued the results of the first round of undergraduate seat allotment yesterday, August 8, 2025.

With this release, the admission process to the university has officially begun. Candidates who have enrolled for the first round of counselling can check the seat allotment results on BHU's official website, bhu.ac.in .

All applicants who have enrolled for the counselling round can verify their seat allotment results by following the steps outlined below.

Visit BHU's official website, bhu.ac.in .

Click on the BHU UG Admission 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results link on the home page.

A new page will open, prompting applicants to input their login information.

Click submit, and your seat allotment results will appear on the screen.

Check the seat allocation results and download them.

Keep a physical copy in case you need it later.

Candidates assigned a seat in the allottment round should report to their appropriate faculty/college on August 25; the sessions will start on August 28.

The Round 2 seat allocation results will be released on August 11, followed by the Round 3 seat allotment results on August 14, and the Round 4 seat allotment results on August 18.

All candidates are recommended to submit all required documents on the appointed dates in order to finish the admission process and prevent any complications with seat confirmation.