SC-backed National Task Force launches portal to strengthen mental health support

The Supreme Court (SC)-appointed National Task Force (NTF) has launched a dedicated portal to tackle mental health concerns and student suicides in higher education institutions.

The portal, accessible at ntf.education.gov.in , will host nationwide surveys for students, parents, faculty, and mental health professionals, aiming to identify stressors and systemic issues, reported NDTV.

Led by former SC judge Justice S Ravindra Bhat, the NTF is adopting a multi-pronged, evidence-based approach, including expert consultations, institutional visits, and focus group discussions. Prioritising campuses with reported suicides, the initiative seeks to engage voices from disadvantaged groups.

Dr Aqsa Shaikh, task force member, emphasised the scale of the issue, noting the initiative will cover over four crore students. The surveys will examine academic pressure, discrimination, grievance redressal mechanisms, and institutional responses. This follows a SC judgment from March 2025 expressing concern over student suicides, which accounted for 13,044 deaths in 2022.

The SC has also issued 15 mental health guidelines for all educational institutions.

Guidelines issued by the SC