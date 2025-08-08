SC-backed National Task Force launches portal to strengthen mental health support

The Supreme Court (SC)-appointed National Task Force (NTF) has launched a dedicated portal to tackle mental health concerns and student suicides in higher education institutions.
The portal, accessible at , will host nationwide surveys for students, parents, faculty, and mental health professionals, aiming to identify stressors and systemic issues, reported NDTV.
Led by former SC judge Justice S Ravindra Bhat, the NTF is adopting a multi-pronged, evidence-based approach, including expert consultations, institutional visits, and focus group discussions. Prioritising campuses with reported suicides, the initiative seeks to engage voices from disadvantaged groups.
Dr Aqsa Shaikh, task force member, emphasised the scale of the issue, noting the initiative will cover over four crore students. The surveys will examine academic pressure, discrimination, grievance redressal mechanisms, and institutional responses. This follows a SC judgment from March 2025 expressing concern over student suicides, which accounted for 13,044 deaths in 2022.
The SC has also issued 15 mental health guidelines for all educational institutions.
Guidelines issued by the SC
Institutions must follow a uniform mental health policy aligned with UMMEED, MANODARPAN, and the National Suicide Prevention Strategy.
Campuses with over 100 students must appoint at least one trained counsellor, psychologist, or social worker.
Maintain optimal student-to-counsellor ratios; assign mentors for smaller groups, especially during exams.
Coaching centres must avoid batch segregation and public shaming based on academic performance.
Suicide helpline numbers (e.g., Tele-MANAS) must be clearly displayed across campuses and online platforms.
Staff must undergo certified mental health training twice a year and be sensitised to support marginalised students.
Institutions must set up accessible, confidential systems to report sexual harassment, ragging, and discrimination.
Hold regular parent sensitisation sessions and maintain anonymised wellness records with annual reports.
Prioritise structured career counselling and extracurricular activities.
Residential campuses must ensure drug-free, safe spaces with tamper-proof ceiling fans and restricted rooftop access.
Coaching hubs in major cities must implement continuous counselling, structured academics, and accountability systems.