Rs 4,200 Cr MERITE scheme to benefit 7.5 lakh technical students

The MERITE plan (Multidisciplinary Education and Research Improvement in Technical Education), a Central Sector endeavour aimed at improving the quality and accessibility to technical education in India, has received approval from the Union Cabinet. The program, which would run from 2025–2026 to 2029–2030 and cost Rs 4,200 crore in total, will support the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, reported India Today.

A World Bank loan will provide Rs 2,100 crore of the overall funding, with the national government contributing the remaining Rs 2,100 crore. State engineering colleges, polytechnics, National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and affiliated technical universities (ATUs) are among the approximately 275 government and government-aided institutions that will receive support.

MERITE seeks to improve technical institutions' governance, inclusiveness, quality, equity, and access. Additionally, through curriculum reform, enhanced digital learning resources, and increased internship opportunities in partnership with industry, it will foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and employability.

It is anticipated that enhanced facilities, faculty development initiatives (particularly for women), and a more comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach to technical education will benefit about 7.5 lakh students. Additionally, the plan will improve institutional autonomy and promote accreditation changes.

A central nodal agency within the Ministry of Education will oversee the implementation of MERITE. In order to improve the resilience, inclusivity, and competitiveness of India's technical education system, it will collaborate with state and union territory governments, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).