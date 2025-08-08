India ranks 89th in the Global Skills Report 2025, leading in GenAI enrollments

According to the Coursera Global Skills Report 2025, India recorded the highest number of enrollments in Generative AI (GenAI) worldwide, with a 107% year-on-year (YoY) increase, and over 2.6 million enrollments so far.



This shows a growing interest in emerging technologies, making India a key player in the global push for AI adoption.



Global ranking and AI readiness



India ranks 89th globally and 19th in the Asia-Pacific region in overall skills proficiency. The report shows:



- 18% proficiency in business

- 22% in technology

- 20% in data science



On Coursera’s new "AI Maturity Index", India ranks 46, placing it in the middle tier. This suggests that while India is investing in AI, its talent and innovation ecosystem still needs strengthening.



Gender gaps in tech learning



Despite strong growth, the report highlights gender imbalances:



- Only 30% of GenAI learners are women, compared to 40% of overall Coursera enrollments.

- Just 26% of Professional Certificate learners are women



These gaps point to a need for more inclusive participation in emerging tech fields.



India’s workforce potential and challenges



With a median learner age of 31, India is expected to contribute 24% of global workforce growth over the next decade. By 2030, 68% of the population will be of working age.



However, challenges remain. The International Labour Organisation (ILO) reports that 47% of Indian workers, and 62% of women, are underqualified for their jobs.