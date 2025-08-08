"I feel like a ghost": Bengaluru techie's viral Reddit post highlights loneliness in city life

With close friends now living far away, and her PG accommodation feeling cold and silent, she expressed profound isolation. “Even when I cry or laugh, no one notices,” she wrote. “I feel like a ghost.”

This sentiment resonates with many young professionals in big cities like Bengaluru, where the hustle and bustle often mask feelings of disconnection, especially for those living far from family.

Workplace challenges and exclusion

At her workplace, the engineer highlighted the challenges of being the only woman on a male-dominated team. She noted a stark contrast in how she and a male colleague, who joined simultaneously, were treated. “So in my office, the guys treat me very differently. They do not acknowledge me or do not include me in trivial things,” she wrote.

The departure of senior staff has further compounded her difficulties, leaving her without adequate support from team leads.

Isolation in Bengaluru’s urban andscape

The techie’s daily life has become increasingly isolating, exacerbated by Bengaluru’s notorious traffic, which makes visiting friends challenging. She described her emotional toll, “Even if I’m crying or laughing or shouting, they won't bat an eye. I feel like I might have a breakdown.” Her post underscores a broader issue faced by many in metropolitan cities, where physical proximity to others does not always translate to meaningful connections.

The Reddit community responded with empathy, with many users relating to her experiences of loneliness and workplace exclusion. One user commented, “I'm here for 4 years now, and I even feel the same. You are alone. The city has become very depressing from the core.”

Another added, “Everyone goes through this phase, welcome to adulthood. I know it might sound a bit harsh and probably not what you wanna hear right now, but get used to the feeling.”

Others offered encouragement, suggesting mental health support or ways to forge new social connections to help navigate her challenges.