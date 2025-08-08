HPSC AD, SSO registration window closing soon; apply now at hpsc.gov.in

Soon, the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will close the application process for Senior Scientific Officers (Group A&B) and Assistant Directors at FSL, Madhuban, Karnal, Haryana. Until August 10, 2025, candidates can register for the positions at hpsc.gov.in .

As reported by Scroll, the recruitment drive aims to fill 47 positions. Candidates can review the notification below for information on the qualifying requirements, age restriction, salary range, and other details:

Here’s the official notification.

Application fee

The application fee varies based on the candidate’s category.

All male candidates belonging to the General category, including dependent sons of ex-servicemen from Haryana, as well as all male candidates (General/Reserved) from other states, are required to pay Rs 1000.

For all female candidates of the General category, including female dependents of ex-servicemen from Haryana, and female candidates (General/Reserved) from other states, the application fee is Rs 250.

A fee of Rs 250 also applies to both male and female candidates belonging to the Dependent of Scheduled Caste (DSC), Other Social Castes (OSC), Backward Class-A (Non-Creamy Layer), Backward Class-B (Non-Creamy Layer), Ex-Servicemen (ESM), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories of Haryana.

However, candidates from the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category of Haryana, with a minimum 40% disability, are exempt from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for AD/ SSO posts 2025