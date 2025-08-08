News

HPSC AD, SSO registration window closing soon; apply now at hpsc.gov.in

Until August 10, 2025, candidates can register for the positions by visiting the official website at hpsc.gov.in.
Soon, the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will close the application process for Senior Scientific Officers (Group A&B) and Assistant Directors at FSL, Madhuban, Karnal, Haryana. Until August 10, 2025, candidates can register for the positions at hpsc.gov.in.

As reported by Scroll, the recruitment drive aims to fill 47 positions. Candidates can review the notification below for information on the qualifying requirements, age restriction, salary range, and other details:

Here’s the official notification.

Application fee

The application fee varies based on the candidate’s category. 

All male candidates belonging to the General category, including dependent sons of ex-servicemen from Haryana, as well as all male candidates (General/Reserved) from other states, are required to pay Rs 1000. 

For all female candidates of the General category, including female dependents of ex-servicemen from Haryana, and female candidates (General/Reserved) from other states, the application fee is Rs 250. 

A fee of Rs 250 also applies to both male and female candidates belonging to the Dependent of Scheduled Caste (DSC), Other Social Castes (OSC), Backward Class-A (Non-Creamy Layer), Backward Class-B (Non-Creamy Layer), Ex-Servicemen (ESM), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories of Haryana. 

However, candidates from the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category of Haryana, with a minimum 40% disability, are exempt from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for AD/ SSO posts 2025

  1. Visit the official website: hpsc.gov.in.

  2. On the homepage, navigate to the ‘Advertisement’ section.

  3. Click on the link for ‘AD, SSO Registration’.

  4. Log in, complete the application form, pay the required fee, and submit the form.

  5. Download and print a copy of the submitted form for future reference.

