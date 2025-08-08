“Gukesh inspired me to push myself”: 19-year-old grandmaster Praggnanandhaa eyes world No. 1 rank

India’s rise in world chess has been remarkable, and at the forefront is 19-year-old Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, now ranked fourth in the world.

He sits just ahead of reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju and Arjun Erigaisi, who share the fifth spot, as per a report by Associated Press.

Turning 20 this Sunday, Praggnanandhaa already has his eyes on the top. His 2022 victory over world Number 1, Magnus Carlsen, which earned him praise from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, showed early on that his ambitions were within reach.

“I can become world No. 1 and world champion,” he told Associated Press.

Rivalry that inspires

For him, the presence of other elite Indian players is a source of motivation.

“We all push each other. Gukesh winning the world championship inspired me to push myself. We are growing together and it’s good for all of us,” he said.

Praggnanandhaa became a grandmaster at 12 years and 10 months, joining the ranks of the youngest to earn the title.

“I think we are all hard-working and we focus on improving more, rather than results ... but it is an individual sport, so people have their own strengths and weaknesses,” added Praggnanandhaa.

From Chennai’s local circuits to global fame

He first picked up the game at age five, playing with his sister Vaishali Rameshbabu, now a double youth champion. Chennai’s competitive chess scene shaped his early development, with strong local events almost every weekend.

“I was always playing in higher categories, so when I was playing my age category, I was just already way stronger because of that experience,” he said.

Tamil Nadu has become India’s chess hub, producing about 30 of the country’s 80-plus grandmasters. Leading the way was Viswanathan Anand, who became a grandmaster in 1988, and went on to win five world titles.

“We started playing chess when Anand was the world champion. He inspired all of us,” said Praggnanandhaa.