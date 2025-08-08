CSE graduates in Karnataka’s Tier-2 and 3 cities not getting placements? Read here to know

Placements across engineering colleges in Karnataka, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 institutions, have taken a steep downturn for the 2024-25 graduating batch, with early signs showing a slow start for the 2025-26 cohort as well.

As per a report by The Times of India, the sharp drop in bulk hiring by large companies, has left placement cells struggling, even in computer science (CSE), a stream once considered almost immune to such slowdowns.

Colleges speak

“Companies are visiting campuses, but hiring in single digits. In 2024, only about 40% of our students were placed. The situation is similar for the 2025 batch,” Ravishankar BV, principal of Nagarjuna College of Engineering and Technology, told TOI.

In Mangaluru’s Adyar, Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management has also felt the pinch. Placement dean Rashmi Bhandary noted that fewer companies are recruiting this year, making the process harder.

“Even in computer-related streams, which have traditionally performed better (in placements), saturation is making it harder to find jobs,” she said, warning that a computer science degree no longer guarantees employment.

The slowdown is particularly visible in the IT sector. Rio D’Souza, principal of St Joseph’s Engineering College, Mangaluru, pointed out a shift away from large-scale campus recruitment. “Large IT firms are reducing campus intake and leaning instead towards coding contests and online assessments. Smaller firms in AI (artificial intelligence) and data science are now driving demand, especially in regions like coastal Karnataka,” he explained.

Internships affected

The slowdown is also changing internship timelines. At the National Institute of Engineering (NIE), placement head Harshith Divakar said delays in job offers have forced colleges to extend internships from six to 11 months, added TOI.

Still, some institutions remain cautiously optimistic.

“Opportunities still exist, especially for students with certifications in AI and emerging technologies,” said V Ravi Kumar, dean of placements at Vidya Vardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) in Mysuru.

M Pradeep, placement officer at Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering, added that hiring is steady in certain areas despite global headwinds.

“IT services, digital engineering, and product companies are still taking people,” he said.