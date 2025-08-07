WBJEE 2025 Result result POSTPONED: Here’s why

The release of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2025 results (WBJEE 2025 result) has been postponed by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB).

The WBJEEB has not yet announced a new result declaration date, though the results were originally scheduled for release today, August 7.

The results had previously been delayed by more than a month due to legal proceedings, but the way was cleared last month with a Supreme Court judgement that stayed the Calcutta High Court order to prevent the implementation of the state government's updated list of Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee, chairperson of the WBJEE board, earlier stated that the results will be announced on August 7, according to PTI.

"From today (July 31), candidates will have to upload details about their caste category certificate in the relevant section of the WBJEE portal till August 2. The board will sort out the data and incorporate updates of every candidate before coming up with the results," she had told PTI.

She added, "We are sure the process (of uploading details) will be over by the stipulated time and the results will be published on August 7.”

According to sources, the WBJEE 2025 result has been postponed owing to a Calcutta High Court direction in a contempt case.

The suo motu contempt case was filed by Justice Kausik Chanda after receiving correspondence from merit-listed applicants of the postgraduate medical and allied sciences admission test, Joint Entrance Exam for Medical and Allied Sciences Postgraduate (JEMAS-PG), and the undergraduate entrance test WBJEE, reports Telegraph.

According to the report, the complaint says that the board may have breached a previous court ruling dated May 21, 2025.

The Calcutta HC ruled that the admission process, including result declaration and counselling, be halted until the division bench rules on the stay plea, according to the report.