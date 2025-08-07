WBCAP merit list 2025 out at wbcap.in; check seat allotment link here

Today, Thursday, August 7, the West Bengal Centralised Admission Process (WBCAP) merit list 2025 for the initial round of undergraduate (UG) admissions under the WBCAP will be made available by the West Bengal Council of Higher Education (WBSCHE).

The official website, wbcap.in, allows qualified applicants to view the status of their seat allocation.

After successfully registering for WBCAP UG Admissions 2025, students must log into the portal to confirm their merit rank, and assigned seats.

To guarantee their admission, those allotted seats must complete the admissions requirements before the deadline.

Candidates' results in their Class 12 or equivalent examinations will be used to prepare the WBCAP 1st phase merit list 2025. The names of the shortlisted applicants are presented, together with the courses and colleges to which they have been allotted, reported Moneycontrol.

How to check WBCAP merit list 2025?

Follow these steps to view your WBCAP seat allotment 2025:

Go to the official website: www.wbcap.in

Click on the “Student Login” section.

Log in using your User ID and Password

View your dashboard to check allotment details such as college, course, and merit rank.

Download and print your allotment letter for future use.

Make sure to complete the online admission process before the given deadline.

What comes after WBCAP 2025 results?

Candidates allotted a seat must:

Pay the seat acceptance fee online, using Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking, UPI, or QR Code.

Download the provisional admission slip from the student dashboard.

Report to the allotted college within the specified timeframe for document verification.

For assistance, one can contact the WBCAP helpline at 1800-102-8014 or email support@wbcap.in.