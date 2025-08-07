USA: International students in Sept 2025 intake to see 40% dip

According to new projections from the National Association of State Facility Administrators (NASFA): Association of Foreign Educators, new international student enrolments in the United States of America might fall by 30-40 per cent for the September 2025 intake.

This might result in the loss of over 1,50,000 new international students in the USA, with India accounting for a sizable number of them, India Today reports.

Not only are these figures startling, but they are also a cause for concern to Indian students who want to study in the United States this autumn.

Visa interviews were halted from May 27 to June 18, right at the busiest season for student visa approvals. When processing resumed, consulates were urged to quickly implement additional social media vetting procedures, despite limited guidelines and appointment times.

Furthermore, several Indian candidates claimed no appointment availability despite approaching deadlines. Students in China, Nigeria, and Japan had similar challenges. India and China alone account for about half of all international students in the United States, so any impediments here have a significant impact.

F-1 visa approvals fell 12 per cent between January and April 2025. May witnessed a 22 per cent drop from the same month last year. While data from June has not been made public yet, experts expect an almost 90 per cent drop due to the compounded disruptions.

International students add more than simply cultural variety to US schools. They're a financial force, contributing USD 40 billion every year, paying full tuition, renting apartments, dining out, using local businesses, and more.

NAFSA's economic impact model estimates that a dip this autumn may result in USD 7 billion in lost revenue, 60,000+ local jobs in college towns and metro areas, and long-term research, innovation, and academic competitiveness.

Indian students, the largest generation coming to the United States, are now caught between worry and uncertainty. Many students who were admitted to elite colleges are still awaiting visa appointments.

To prevent certain blowback to the US economy, NAFSA has requested the US State Department to expedite F-1, M-1, and J-1 visa processing, exempting students from existing travel limitations while retaining appropriate background checks.