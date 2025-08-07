Puch AI CEO offers Rs 2 lakh stipend for remote internship, no degree required

A lucrative offer

The position is remote, so the selected candidate will not be needed to report to work, and the stipend might be anywhere from Rs 1 to Rs 2 lakh per month.

The CEO and co-founder of Puch AI, Bhatia, also made it clear that a college degree is not required for the role. He disclosed, "Last month, we hired a high school student."

What is Puch AI?

Puch AI is an AI startup by National University of Singapore graduate Siddharth Bhatia and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay alum Arjit Jain, that aims to make AI accessible to every Indian, regardless of the language they speak or their technical background.

How to apply for internships at Puch AI?

Candidates who are interested can apply directly on X by leaving a comment on Bhatia's post.

The CEO wrote, "Comment why we should choose you and what you'd be excited to work on if you joined Puch AI." He also advised the applicants not to reach out to him via direct messages.

By stating that people may recommend possible candidates, Bhatia further sweetened the deal. The referral would receive an iPhone if their referred candidate was selected for an internship.

Job applicants have already crowded his comments section with descriptions of their goals and experience.