OpenAI set to launch GPT-5 today; teaser hints at major upgrade

The United States (US) based Artificial Intelligence (AI) startup OpenAI, is likely to launch its next-generation model, GPT-5, today. On Wednesday, August 6, the company shared a teaser on X (formerly Twitter) that said: “LIVE5TREAM THURSDAY 10AM PT” — swapping the 'S' for a '5' appears to hint at GPT-5.

The livestream is set for 10.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

OpenAI has released two new open-weight AI models that can operate locally on PCs, improved the platform with features centred around mental health, and has now signalled the release of the next generation of GPT AI models.

The GPT-5 was supposed to be published in early August, according to various sources earlier this month. This X post regarding the livestream raises the possibility that the same may be shown tonight, reported Business Standard.

Microsoft seems to have tested GPT-5 in Copilot already. Microsoft has begun testing GPT-5's capabilities within the Copilot interface, according to a report from technology news site TestingCatalog. This suggests that Copilot may implement GPT-5 soon after it appears on ChatGPT.

GPT-5: Here’s what to expect

According to The Verge, GPT-5 is anticipated to depart from the conventional single-model structure, and operate as a modular system that combines multiple specialised models for various functions.

In order to build a more streamlined and effective AI ecosystem, OpenAI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Altman has previously said that GPT-5 will integrate the o3 paradigm in addition to other technologies.

OpenAI intends to eventually combine its o-series and GPT systems into a single, cohesive architecture that can accommodate a greater number of tools and features.