Maharashtra: MPSC Group C result 2025 out; download merit list & category-wise cutoff

The Group C Preliminary Examination 2025 results have been formally released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). Those who appeared for the exam can now view their results by visiting the commission's official website at mpsc.gov.in.

The names and roll numbers of the applicants who have advanced to the next round, the mains exam, are listed in the preliminary result, reported The Telegraph.

Here’s how to check category-wise cutoffs

Visit the official MPSC website at mpsc.gov.in.

Go to the ‘Candidate Information’ tab and navigate to the Results section.

Click on the relevant result PDF.

Scroll to the end of the document to find category-wise, and sub-category-wise, cut-off marks.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.



There are three steps in the Group C hiring process: a preliminary exam, a mains exam, and a final interview. Based on their overall performance across all phases, candidates will be chosen for a number of Group C positions, including industrial inspector, tax assistant, and clerk typist.